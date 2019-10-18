Elderly Woman Recovering from Dog Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- Marge Scott returned to her home in Plymouth after getting the latest in a series of rabies shots.

She needs the shots after being attacked and bitten by a dog on Tuesday.

Marge says she was waiting here in front her home on Girard Avenue when two dogs she didn't recognize came up from behind.

One dog grabbed her leg and bit her at least five times.

After neighbors helped her get inside she went to the hospital.

Police have been updating Marge about the investigation.

"Ex girlfriend, ex boyfriend dogs in Dallas man lives in Plymouth. I'm just trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together," said Scott.

Plymouth Police believe they tracked down both dogs in Dallas Township.

A woman from the borough told police that she owns one of the dogs and the other belongs to her ex boyfriend.

Police suspect that ex boyfriend broke into the woman's house and took her dog.

No charges have been filed so far.

"But I'm just so glad that the dogs aren't running free," said Scott.

Marge, who has two dogs of her own, describes herself as an animal lover. She hopes all punishment is reserved for the owner

"If you have an animal that's you're responsibility to take care of it so whatever the pet warden does I'll agree with them 100 percent I don't want to press charges. Whatever they do to the owner that's on them. I'm gonna be 84 on the 25th of this month so I'm doing pretty good I think and I'm gonna keep fighting," added Scott.