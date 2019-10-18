College Gameday Returns to Happy Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- ESPN's College Gameday is back in Happy Valley.

For the third straight year, the college football broadcast will showcase the Penn State whiteout game.

Students at Penn State told Newswatch 16 they have been looking forward to this all year long.

"If Happy Valley isn't exciting enough on Gameday, like College Gameday and a whiteout it's just like everyone is so excited and everyone has such good energy, it's just the best," said Kelly Warner, sophomore.

"It's just great, just being on campus, just being around all this there is like a whole new vibe, like its exciting to be a Penn State fan now," said Alex Michenzi, junior.

On-air talent from ESPN's College Gameday say they look forward to coming to Happy Valley whenever they get the chance.

"It's been awesome, I love coming here and I love the weather, it feels like football season because it's been pretty miserable leading up to this but yeah man it's good to be in a town that loves college football, said Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN.

"I love coming here, this is one of the great college towns, a great place that really loves and cares about football with a rich tradition, tremendous fan base. we have been here for the last couple of whiteouts and its one of the great spectacles in college football," said Reece Davis, ESPN.

This is the third straight year that College Gameday has come to Penn State's Campus, but this year, it's going to be a little bit different.

Instead of being on the lawn at Old Main, the show will take place outside the Hub Robeson Center.

The show leads up to the much-anticipated whiteout game which Kirk Herbstreit and Reece Davis rave about.

"It's the best atmosphere for me in college football, saturday night with the whiteout," said a student.