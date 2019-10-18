× Beware of Penn State Ticket Scams For Whiteout Game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — If you’re planning on heading out to Happy Valley to catch the game in person, the Penn State Athletic Department is warning fans that counterfeit tickets for the game are being sold on the secondary market.

Officials say only tickets purchased through Penn State authorized sources, such as the Penn State ticket office and Ticketmaster are legitimate.

Fans who bought tickets from any other source assume the risk of being denied entry.