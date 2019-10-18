Beware of Penn State Ticket Scams For Whiteout Game

Posted 6:48 pm, October 18, 2019, by

Penn State 'whiteout' during upset victory over #2 ranked Ohio State (2016). Photo credit: Big Ten Network

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — If you’re planning on heading out to Happy Valley to catch the game in person, the Penn State Athletic Department is warning fans that counterfeit tickets for the game are being sold on the secondary market.

Officials say only tickets purchased through Penn State authorized sources, such as the Penn State ticket office and Ticketmaster are legitimate.

Fans who bought tickets from any other source assume the risk of being denied entry.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.