Bald and Beautiful in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. -- Ariah Cook may be just six years old but she had a big job Friday.

"Your hair is long!"

Ariah was an honorary hairstylist at the Stylin' Station Hair Salon in Towanda.

Her task? Cut off Kim Skaggs hair.

"I came out today to get rid of all my hair, I've been growing it for 7 years," said Kim Skaggs, Towanda.

Kim had an important task today as well.

Ariah has a stage 3 glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

Chemotherapy has caused her hair to fall out.

She figured she'd freshen up her do but she needed some inspiration.

"It doesn't hurt Ariah I promise. It tickles actually," said Skaggs.

"I didn't want her to feel alone. So I decided to get rid of my hair too so we could look pretty together," said Skaggs.

We first introduced you to Ariah earlier this month.

Her hometown of Ulster has been putting up Christmas decorations a little earlier than usual just to bring Ariah joy.

When Kim heard her story, she knew what she had to do.

"Whatever makes her happy makes me happy," said Skaggs.

Ariah did such a good job with Kim's haircut that she decided to get one for herself!

"Want me to cut my whole hair off like yours? I would love for you to do your hair like mine," said Skaggs.

Ariah was pretty satisfied with the end result.

Two ladies with fresh new dos? That calls for a photoshoot and some head rubs.