WVC Cross Country

The Wyoming Valley Conference held their annual League Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen.  Chet Hine of Holy Redeemer won the boys individual title, with Hazleton Area taking the team title.  In girls, Crestwood's Molly DeMarzo won by 47 seconds, and Holy Redeemer took the girls team title.

