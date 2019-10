× Vandals Slash Tires in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in the Electric City are searching for a vandal who slashed nearly a dozen tires.

Scranton police say they received four reports from residents saying their tires were slashed last night along Railroad Avenue on the city’s west side.

Surveillance video shows the vandal in the act.

Newswatch 16 found about 10 tires destroyed here in Lackawanna County.