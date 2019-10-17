Shoe Sale Benefits East Stroudsburg Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The shoe department inside Dunkelberger's for Women on Main Street in Stroudsburg was bustling on Thursday afternoon.

"I love it. I love their shoes, they are fantastic shoes. I love everything there. The clothing is great," said Donna Hungarter, Quakertown.

These women weren't just shopping, they were also giving back.

For every pair of Naot shoes customers try on this day, a free pair will go to someone in need.

"Dunkelberger's and Naot are going to donate a pair of shoes to the Salvation Army. Our goal is 100 pair," said Tricia Dunkelberger Fritz, Dunkelberger's for Women.

"This time of year, there are a lot of people without food, shelter, clothing so I think it's a really great cause," said Hungarter.

There are two different ways you can help the Salvation Army, the first is coming in and trying on a pair of shoes and another pair will be donated. The second option is bringing in an old pair of shoes and getting a discount -- $20 off to be exact.

"I really think it's a plus and I like also the fact that we get the same, twenty percent? $20 off. Oh, yeah that's a plus, too," said Nancy Michler, Pen Argyl.

"The ladies love it. All the shoes are spread across the table. There's lots of variety. Our sales team here is having fun. It's ladies and shoes, it's a win, win," said Dunkelberger Fritz.

This is the event's fourth year at Dunkelberger's for Women.