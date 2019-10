× Schuylkill County Heros to be Featured on “Hearts of Heros”

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Some people from Schuylkill County will be featured this weekend a new episode of “Hearts of Heroes.”

Zachary Reichert and Kyle Cleary were trapped in their car during a flash flood in Pine Grove in August of last year.

Members of the pine Grover North End Fire Department risked their own lives to save the men.

Their story will be featured in “Hearts of Heroes” Saturday morning at 11:30 here on ABC and WNEP.