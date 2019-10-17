Home Health Aide Accused of Theft from Patient

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A home health aide in Northumberland County is accused of stealing from a woman under her care.

Jennifer Heiser, 47, was an aide for an agency in Mount Carmel.

The victim says she received a bill for a credit card that she doesn’t use. Investigators believe that Heiser used the card for purchases and cash advances totaling nearly $4,000 in July and August.

Police said security camera video showed Heiser purchasing items at various stores and taking out money from a bank ATM.

She is charged with identity theft, forgery, theft, receiving stolen property, abuse of care, and related charges.