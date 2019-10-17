Home Health Aide Accused of Theft from Patient

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A home health aide in Northumberland County is accused of stealing from a woman under her care.
Jennifer Heiser, 47, was an aide for an agency in Mount Carmel.
The victim says she received a bill for a credit card that she doesn’t use. Investigators believe that Heiser used the card for purchases and cash advances totaling nearly $4,000 in July and August.
Police said security camera video showed Heiser purchasing items at various stores and taking out money from a bank ATM.
She is charged with identity theft, forgery, theft, receiving stolen property, abuse of care, and related charges.
junebug445
What she did was horrible but I don’t think beating her is gonna knock any sense into her. She’s already gone too far she probably has been beaten and just doesn’t care. I think only jail can keep people safe from her behavior.
mickmars
That’s a face that’d scare a dog off of a meat truck. 😳
Rusty Knyffe
SHAME ON THAT B&TCH!!! Our elderly have ENOUGH to deal with between deciding whether to buy medicines or eat cat food without their aides stealing from them. This woman needs a solid beating.