× Hallmark’s Christmas Lineup Revealed, Includes 40 All-New Original Movies

Thanksgiving is still over a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year: 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas flicks we’ll be watching this season.

Hallmark Channel will debut 24 “Countdown to Christmas” originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 16 “Miracles of Christmas” movies.

The networks begin their around-the-clock, 24/7 Christmas movie schedule on Friday, Oct. 25.

Christmas movie star Candace Cameron-Bure hosts Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas 10th Anniversary Preview Special” on Saturday, Oct. 19 and “Miracles of Christmas Preview Special” on Sunday, Oct. 20.

In just two days, @candacecbure is bringing you a special look at the Christmas movies coming this holiday season with the 2019 #CountdowntoChristmas Preview Special! Join us as we get ready to celebrate 10 years of Countdown to Christmas, sponsored by @balsamhill! 🎄#Hallmarkies pic.twitter.com/UlkiAePZwL — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) October 17, 2019

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel:

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis

Saturday, Oct. 26 Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis Merry & Bright

Saturday, Nov. 2

Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker

Saturday, Nov. 2 Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Sunday, Nov. 3

Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw

Sunday, Nov. 3 Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw Picture a Perfect Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 9

Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

Saturday, Nov. 9 Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor The Mistletoe Secret

Sunday, Nov. 10

Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy

Sunday, Nov. 10 Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy Christmas Under the Stars

Saturday, Nov. 16

Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters

Saturday, Nov. 16 Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters Write Before Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 17

Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray

Sunday, Nov. 17 Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Saturday, Nov. 23

Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier and Priscilla Presley

Saturday, Nov. 23 Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier and Priscilla Presley Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2

Sunday, Nov. 24

Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford

Sunday, Nov. 24 Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford A Christmas Duet

Monday, Nov. 24

Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery

Monday, Nov. 24 Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery Double Holiday

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope

Tuesday, Nov. 26 Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope The Christmas Club

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell

Wednesday, Nov. 27 Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell Check Inn to Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 28

Rachel Boston and Wes Brown

Thursday, Nov. 28 Rachel Boston and Wes Brown Christmas at the Plaza

Friday, Nov. 29

Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

Friday, Nov. 29 Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge Christmas in Rome

Saturday, Nov. 30

Lacey Chabert and Sam Page

Saturday, Nov. 30 Lacey Chabert and Sam Page Christmas Town

Sunday, Dec. 1

Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick

Sunday, Dec. 1 Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame

Saturday, Dec.7

Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn

Saturday, Dec.7 Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn Christmas at Dollywood

Sunday, Dec. 8

Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton

Sunday, Dec. 8 Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Saturday, Dec. 14

Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner

Saturday, Dec. 14 Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner Holiday Date

Sunday, Dec. 15

Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

Sunday, Dec. 15 Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 21

Eric Mabius

Saturday, Dec. 21 Eric Mabius A Cheerful Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 22

Sunday, Dec. 22 When Calls the Heart Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Erin Krakow , Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks

Wednesday, Dec. 25 Erin Krakow , Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks New Year, New Me

Saturday, Dec. 28

Aimee Teegarden

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

A Merry Christmas Match

Friday, Oct. 25

Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey

Friday, Oct. 25 Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey Nostalgic Christmas

Thursday, Oct. 31

Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan

Thursday, Oct. 31 Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan Two Turtle Doves

Friday, Nov. 1

Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady

Friday, Nov. 1 Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 7

Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres

Thursday, Nov. 7 Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres Holiday for Heroes

Friday, Nov. 8

Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin

Friday, Nov. 8 Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin A Christmas Miracle

Thursday, Nov. 14

Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick

Thursday, Nov. 14 Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love

Friday, Nov. 15

Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Friday, Nov. 15 Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth Holiday Hearts

Thursday, Nov. 21

Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell

Thursday, Nov. 21 Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell Our Christmas Love Song

Friday, Nov. 22

Alicia Witt

Friday, Nov. 22 Alicia Witt Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Friday, Nov. 29

Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad

Friday, Nov. 29 Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad A Homecoming for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 5

Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar

Thursday, Dec. 5 Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Friday, Dec. 6

Friday, Dec. 6 Christmas in Montana

Thursday, Dec. 12

Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson

Thursday, Dec. 12 Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Friday, Dec. 13

Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks

Friday, Dec. 13 Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks Christmas On My Mind

Thursday, Dec. 19

Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry

Thursday, Dec. 19 Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry A Family Christmas Gift

Friday, Dec. 20

Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 40 festive flicks, head to HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.