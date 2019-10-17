‘Feed A Friend’ Campaign 2019

WNEP, Pepsi and PDQ present the 35th Annual Feed A Friend campaign. If this is your first time participating or your 35th time, all donations collected in your county, stay in your county.

Feed A Friend Campaign Chairman and morning meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, would like to thank you for being a part of the Feed A Friend program.

For more than 30 years, the Feed A Friend food and monetary donation drive has helped thousands of families in need throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Our continued success would not be possible without the support of hundreds of area businesses, organizations, and schools. The generous communities in 18 counties collect non-perishable goods and monetary donations and 19 agencies distribute the donations for the holiday season.

To be an official drop off location you will need to know where your donations go. Click here for the list of area agencies that coordinate and distribute all donations collected throughout each county. (WNEP does not pick up or distribute any collected items. About one week to 10 days before Thanksgiving call the agency in your county to make arrangements.)

Some agencies have the materials for you to become an official collection site OR you can come to WNEP to pick up a box, a monetary collection canister, and posters to display. (Please contact the agency in your county first.)

If you can’t make it to WNEP or an agency, the posters can be mailed to you and you can find a collection bin of your choice. We can also e-mail you the poster and you can print it yourself.

Please contact the agency listed in your county or contact WNEP Feed A Friend coordinator, Shannon Roche Cusick at (570) 207-2835 or feedafriend@wnep.com



