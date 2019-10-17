Cast Your Vote for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Image from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for the next class of inductees, and you can cast a vote for your favorites.

Nominated in the performer category are:

  • Pat Benatar
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Judas Priest
  • Kraftwerk
  • MC5
  • Motörhead
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Soundgarden
  • T. Rex
  • Thin Lizzy

New this year, to cast a ballot in the official Klipsch Audio Fan Vote, you can search “Rock Hall Fan Vote” or the word “Vote” with any Nominee name on Google to cast your ballot.

You can vote once a day through January 10, 2020, and pick up to five per ballot. Fan ballots will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020.

