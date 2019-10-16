Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a setback for a landfill hoping to expand, a proposed tax hike, and political debates.
Talkback 16: Landfill Expansion, Tax Hikes, Debates
-
Talkback 16: National Pierogi Day
-
Talkback 16: School Threats, Baby Deaths, Yucktober
-
Talkback 16: Vaping, Special Reports, and Rain Tax
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Gun Violence
-
Talkback 16: High School Football Game, WNEP Doghouse
-
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Gas Prices, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Immigration, Space, Fourth of July Celebrations
-
Talkback 16: Swatting, Gnats
-
Talkback 16: Bomb Threats, Doghouse Defenders
-
Talkback 16: The Same Old News
-
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Roads With the ‘Face of PennDOT,’ James May
-
Talkback 16: Judge Judy Gets Real About Dog Parks
-
Talkback 16: Dog Parks, Proposed Levee, and Bomb Threats