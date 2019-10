Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was a hero's welcome at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County Wednesday night.

It was all to welcome home Army Sgt. Kevin Suchecki.

Suchecki returned home from his second deployment in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

He's planning on visiting with family for a few days before taking off yet again, but this time it's to visit his wife and child who are currently stationed in Poland.