Scranton Woman Killed in Luzerne County Crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Scranton died after a crash in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to state police, the vehicle she was riding in rolled on the Interstate 81 south off-ramp onto Interstate 80 east near Hazleton.

The woman died at the hospital.

Troopers have not released her name or that of the driver. He was not seriously hurt in the crash.