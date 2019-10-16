Sandusky Resentencing Set for Next Month

Posted 12:28 pm, October 16, 2019, by

Jerry Sandusky

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky will learn his new sentence next month for sexually abusing ten boys.

The former Penn State assistant football coach will be resentenced on Friday, November 8 at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte.

The resentencing hearing had been scheduled for last month but was put on hold after the judge removed herself from the case.

Sandusky was sentenced in 2012 to up to 60 years in prison, but a state appeals court ruled that sentence was improperly applied.

 

1 Comment

