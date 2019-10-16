Police Searching for Gas Station Robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Police in Monroe County are searching for a man who held up a convenience store over the weekend.

Officers say the man robbed the Shell gas station along McConnell Street in Stroudsburg just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

He showed the clerk a gun and ran off with some cash from the register.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stroud Regional Police at 570-421-6800.