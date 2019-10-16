Police Looking for Men Involved in Thefts in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Police are looking for two men they believe stole cash from three businesses in Dickson City.

The thefts happened within the last week at the Dairy Queen in the Viewmont Mall, Five Below, and Yogurt City.

Police believe the men ran a quick-change scheme with cashiers by asking them repeatedly to make change from big bills and stealing cash from the register.

The police chief said the men got away with about $200 from each of the businesses.

