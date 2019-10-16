People Camp Outside New Chick-Fil-A in the Rain to Win Free Chicken for a Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People camped outside in the windy and wet weather on Wednesday night all to win free chicken for a year.

This was all a part of the grand opening for a brand new Chick-Fil-A along Highland Park Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Camping outside was a challenge in the wet weather, so campers came prepared.

Ryan Reap of Avoca brought a canopy, tarps, and recliners.

"This is the plan! We don't have bunks. We were just going to kind of put the sleeping bags over our bodies and sleep in the recliners," Reap said.

In order to qualify for that year's worth of free chicken, campers have to last until 6 a.m. Thursday, when the restaurant officially opens to the public.

"I have a sleeping bag and a tent, my computer so I can watch Hulu. I got some snacks from the dollar store. I'm ready! I'm ready," Billy Perles of Pittston said.

Previously, the closest full-service Chick-Fil-A to the Wyoming Valley was in Monroe County.

"Well, I usually drive about 45 minutes away to get to a Chick-Fil-A but now it will only be about 15-20 minutes," Michael Kauker of Drums said.

Jeff Snyder is the owner of the new Chick-Fil-A. He feels good about its location.

"The road accessibility is great to get here from north, south, east and west. We're really looking forward to seeing a lot of customers come our way," Snyder said.

Earlier Wednesday evening, customers were able to stay dry inside for a time.

"It's been quite a ride. We've been having a lot of fun inside. The music was great. I think we're having a really good time and it's only just beginning," Reap said.

Thankfully, the rain let up a bit so it wouldn't be too wet overnight for campers.

FREE CHICKEN FOR A YEAR?!🐔People will be camping outside the brand new Chick Fil A in Wilkes-Barre tonight for the chance to win just that... even in this rainy weather! ☔️ Which begs the question, what food would you be willing to camp outside for?! 🙋🏼‍♀️ free lobster rolls 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdPizWybKQ — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) October 16, 2019