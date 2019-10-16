Old Forge Getting Double Dose of Construction as Two Big Projects Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- There are two major road projects that are underway at the same time in the same community in Lackawanna County.

In Old Forge, PennDOT was already doing roadwork; now Pennsylvania American Water is in town too, replacing a water main.

Construction equipment is ready for some digging in Old Forge.

Pennsylvania American Water is starting a $1 million water main replacement project in the borough.

Crews will be switching out pipeline on four streets: Stewart, Mine, Orchard and Hickory Streets to update a water main that dates back to the 1900s.

Already crews were out cutting into Hickory Street and no parking signs are posted when work is being done.

“No, I'm not looking forward to it,” said Linette Richardson. “They already posted signs that we can't park tomorrow. They're supposed to start at 6:30 in the morning.”

“The biggest problem is parking, people will start wondering where they're supposed to park,” said Christine DiGregorio, owner of Classic In Design Hair Studio.

This comes as PennDOT is doing a road project in Old Forge on two major arteries into the community: Moosic Road and Oak Street.

PennDOT is doing paving work but before that, it needs to move gas lines and make curbs handicap accessible; the work is expected to be done by Thanksgiving.

For Pennsylvania American Water, replacing the water main should be completed by December.

Restoring the road and paving it should take place next summer.

“It seems like they're tearing up all the roads down here,” said Richardson.

Still, people understand both projects are necessary.

“Oh yeah, they told us, they were supposed to replace these water lines about 10 years ago,” said Richardson.

“Everybody driving up and down this street, I busted a pothole, I've popped a tire, they're bad, especially going up across West Oak Street, they're bad so I think that everybody's going to be thankful,” said Dom Passarello, who is opening up Passarello Auto Sales on Moosic Road.

Pennsylvania American Water says homes and businesses will only lose water when they are switched onto the new water main and only for a few hours.

Crews are expected to start digging on Stewart and Hickory Thursday morning.