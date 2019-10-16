× Moooving the Menu Around: It’s Farm to School Month & More!

In school cafeterias around the country and in our area, a little change is on the menu this week.

October is National Farm to School Month.

The goal behind it is to “celebrate food education, school gardens and lunch trays filled with healthy, local ingredients.”

It’s also National School Lunch Week.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey showed how both campaigns are playing out in the Abington Heights School District this week.

The district in Lackawanna County also chose Wednesday, October 16, as its “PA Preferred Day.”

It’s when the school teams up with local farmers to provide fresh, local, and environmentally friendly foods to students.