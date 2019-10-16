Joe Maddon named Manager of the LA Angels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Maddon replaces Brad Ausmus as Manager of the Angels.

Maddon took over the downtrodden Tampa Bay franchise in 2006, and by 2008 had the Rays into the World Series.

The three-time Manager of the Year, broke the 108 year jinx and lifted the Chicago Cubs to the World Series in 2016...which gets him free meals in Chicago the rest of his life. but, now Joe Maddon is back with the Angels, where he spent three decades.

indeed the Hazleton native, is safe at home.