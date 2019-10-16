× E-Cigarettes and Vaping Devices on Drug Take-Back List

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Every year, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration hosts an event called National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

“It’s very nice but it should happen just a little bit more often. I think it would be better if it did,” said Dolores Sears-Horton, Stroudsburg.

Drug Take-Back Day is a way for people to get rid of their prescription drugs safely.

This year, another item has been added to the list: e-cigarette and vaping devices.

The DEA will collect the devices only after the batteries have been removed.

James Wyckoff manages Mountain Vapers near Tannersville.

“There is really no reason for it. It’s just another piece of equipment. This only holds the liquid. There is nothing drug-like about it, so I really don’t see what the point of it is,” said James Wyckoff, Mountain Vapers.

The change is one of the steps the DEA is making to help with vaping health issues being reported across the country.

On the official Drug Take-Back website, e-cigarettes and vaping devices are listed under “paraphernalia.”

“There’s a lot bigger issues with other substances and whatnot that should be worried about other than hey, throw your vape tank in there and juices in there,” said James Daniels, Barrett Township.

While some people think it’s silly that vapes were added to the list this year, others think it could be a good idea.

“I have seen a lot of advertisement on television on how children are using it and it’s wrong. It really is wrong, and I am glad they are doing something about it because it’s harmful also,” said Sears-Horton.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is scheduled for next Saturday, October 26.