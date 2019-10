× $73,000 Stolen from 80-year-old Man

LOGANTON, Pa. — Tens of thousands of dollars was stolen from an 80-year-old man in Clinton County.

State police say the victim kept the money in bank deposit bags in a locked safe inside his home on West Main Street in Loganton, and over the last three years, $73,000 has gone missing from that safe.

According to troopers, there were no signs of forced entry into the home or the safe.