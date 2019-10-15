RockToberfest: Two-Day Festival Benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness Just Days Away in Downtown Lehighton

Posted 3:41 am, October 15, 2019, by

A two-day fall festival will soon be pumping up the jams in Lehighton.

The Fourth Annual RockToberfest takes place this weekend.

It’s hosted by the Lehighton Downtown Initiative.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event that will be held this Saturday and Sunday on October 19th and 20th.

Head here for the Facebook event page.

The event raises funds for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Learn more about the group here.

Last year, RockToberfest raised $3,600 toward the cause.

This weekend, organizers plan to have bands and acoustic acts playing in both of Lehighton’s downtown parks.

Activities include beer and wine garden, rides, car show, basket raffle, face painting, build your own scarecrow, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses, crafters and vendors, bingo, games, food, and much more!!

If you have any questions or are interested in becoming a vendor, call (610) 509-6465 or email LDILehighton@gmail.com.

