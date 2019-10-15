Relocating World War II Plaque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A 69-year-old World War II plaque in Clinton County is being relocated.

The original monument was uprooted from its old location for repairs in August and will be moved to Porter Township's Recreation Park.

The plaque displays the names of men from the Lamar area who fought in the war.

The project started two years ago and is expected to be finished in the spring of 2020.

Porter Township Supervisor Kevin Frank estimates the total cost of the project will be around $20,000 but says these men deserve a proper memorial.

"I wasn't able to do any of what they did for our country, but now that I can at least step up to the plate and set the monument to a new location and refurbish it and get it up to current standard because that plaque was in there for 69 years, and as you can see, the plaque has been weathered," Frank explained.

The township will also be selling personal engraved bricks that will be included in the monument.