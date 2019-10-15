Potential Threat at Danville High School

DANVILLE, Pa. — There is another potential threat at a school in Montour County the day after a bomb threat there.

According to the Danville Area School District’s website, the high school was put on lockdown because of a potential threat.

The district has not said what that threat is, but no students have been dismissed.

Students returned to class on Tuesday morning, one day after the high school was evacuated for a bomb threat.

That written threat was discovered around noon Monday.

Police and a bomb-sniffing K-9 searched the building for hours. No explosives were found.

The Montour County district attorney is investigating and says the person responsible could face felony charges.

Five students in the Scranton School District are charged with felony terroristic threat charges after repeated bomb threats at two high schools in the city earlier this month.

