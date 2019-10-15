Matt McGloin joins New York Guardians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former West Scranton High School and Penn State star Matt McGloin was one of eight Quarterbacks assigned to the XFL today, prior to their inaugural draft.

McGloin who we last caught up to at the Philadelphia Eagles camp 27 months ago, started seven games with the Oakland Raiders between 2013-2016.

McGloin's destination will be the New York Guardians who play their home games at Met Life stadium, home of the NFL's Giants and Jets.

The XFL season begins in February on the heels of the NFL's Super Bowl.