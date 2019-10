× Luzerne County Could See 5% Tax Hike

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Property owners in the largest county in northeastern and central Pennsylvania could be facing a tax increase.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri proposed a budget Tuesday night that calls for a 5% hike in property taxes.

It’s not a done deal. Luzerne County Council will host budget hearings for the rest of the year before adopting a final plan.