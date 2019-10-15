Local Dancers Shine on the Big Screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Pa. -- Some students from Karen Gronsky School of Dance in Danville are doing what they do best -- dancing. Lately, they've been dancing to the soundtrack of the new movie "High Strung Free Dance." It's not only because they like the movie, it's because they're in it.

"To be able to be sitting in a movie theater and see a huge screen and point at your face and say that actually is me, it's so crazy and it's something I'll be grateful for forever," Adrianna Rakauskas said.

Instructor Karen Gronsky is friends with the filmmakers. They asked her if she would like some of her dancers to be extras in the movie.

"Honored is not even the word. Humbled, grateful, it was just a blessing," Gronsky said.

"High Strung Free Dance" is about a young choreographer who hires a dancer and a pianist for a new Broadway show. Karen and 15 of her dancers are extras in the movie. Some of the kids had larger roles.

Adrianna Rakauskas traveled to Romania for some scenes.

"It was so cool to be like, I'm in a different country shooting a movie. This is insane. It's such a surreal experience," Rakauskas said.

"It was awesome because feeling like an opportunity like this is really cool," Athena Zellers said.

The group has something else to be excited about. The third "High Strung" movie is currently in production and Karen's dancers have been invited to a private audition.

"They're probably going to hire about 80 dancers, so I'm really hopeful that some of my kids, all of my kids make it," Gronsky said.

"High Strung Free Dance" is playing at major movie theaters across the country.