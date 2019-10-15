× In Your Neighborhood

District 14H Lions Club Community Health Fair

Come out to Lackawanna County, Saturday, October 19, for a free health fair. District 14H Lions Club will hold a community health fair at Valley Care Pharmacy in Scranton, starting at 1 p.m. Learn about different services offered in the area, donate unwanted eyeglasses and there will be a drug take back program. While there, get a flu shot, different screenings and pick up plenty of health information.

Annual Craft Fair and Home Showcase

Grab the family and head to Lackawanna County, Sunday, October 20, for some fall fun. The Annual Craft Fair and Home Showcase, sponsored by the Holy Cross High School Parent Club, will kick off at 10 a.m. at the high school. The event features more than 90 vendors with hand-crafted items such as jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, ceramics, jams and candies. Homemade food, basket raffles and door prizes are available.