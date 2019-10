TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A former substitute teacher in Wyoming County has been sentenced to jail time for sending sexually explicit messages to students.

Zachary Migliori of Falls Township pleaded guilty last month to sending pictures of his genitals to several underage female students in the Tunkhannock Area School District.

A judge sentenced Migliori last week to six months to 23 and a half months in the Wyoming County Jail in Tunkhannock.