Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Gets Its Signature Win & An Interview With LaVar Arrington

Penn State got its signature win by going on the road and out Iowa’ing Iowa. Chase breaks down the win that he saw coming, discusses the controversial letter sent to Nittany Lions’ defensive back, Jonathan Sutherland and catches up with former Penn State great, LaVar Arrington. Also in the podcast, hear from KJ Hamler and James Franklin.

