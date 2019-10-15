Arrest in Brutal Berwick Beating

BERWICK, Pa. — Police in Berwick arrested the man they believe tied up and brutally beat a woman inside her home.

Michael Porth, 30, of Berwick, is locked up for the attack last week on East 13th Street.

He was picked up Tuesday morning at a home in Salem Township.

Police say Geraldine Carson’s hands and feet were bound when officers found her in her trailer.

Court papers say she remains in critical condition and has yet to regain consciousness.

Witnesses told police Porth believed Carson owed him money and threatened her over the debt a week before the attack.

Porth is locked up in the Columbia County jail.

1 Comment

