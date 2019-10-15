‘Agritainment’ Business Booming This Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Every October, farms in the area invite thousands of people to come and enjoy fall festivities, otherwise known as "agritainment."

Rohrbach's in Columbia County is one of those farms providing some of that agritainment this fall.

"It's just a way to really engage people and community in the farm life, and whether it's a hands-on experience like picking something or actually being on a farm around animals or equipment, allowing them the opportunity to be a little more close up with things," said owner Denise Bosworth.

Families coming to places such as Rohrbach Farms this fall have much more to do than just picking pumpkins. They can go on a hayride, play in the play area, and even launch some apples.

This fall, agritainment is a trend not only growing here in our area but all across the country.

"It's pretty exciting," said Stephanie Thomas. "It gives the kids something to do and get them out away from their phones and TVs. It's a lot of fun."

"We're coming to pick a pumpkin and we are going play with some stuff over at the play area," Dalton O'Hearn said.

For farms like Rohrbach's, keeping people interested in fall activities is vital. It's the last chance to bring in revenue before the winter.

"We really do depend in part on our busy weekends during October to get us ready and be prepared for the next springtime," Bosworth added.

Rohrbach Farm's Fall Festival days will last until the end of the month.