Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex with Teen

Posted 5:14 pm, October 14, 2019, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with a teenager in Schuylkill County.

Investigators say Dale Schimpf, 71, of Frackville, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy he met through a social media site.

At the time of his arrest in February, he was a band teacher at Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville.

After pleading guilty to statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure on Monday, Schimpf was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

