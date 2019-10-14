Six People Hospitalized After Being Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Six people, ranging from 14 to 27 years old, are being treated in a Philadelphia hospital after being shot, police said.
A 911 call came in Sunday evening reporting "gunshots and several victims," Philadelphia police said.
"At 8th Street and Clearfield Street on the highway at approximately 5:24 p.m., E-911 received a call for gunshots, and several victims shot on the highway," Philadelphia police said in an emailed statement, adding that there are "currently 6 victims at Temple University Hospital."
Four of the victims are in stable condition, Philadelphia police said.
A 21-year-old man was shot once in the left shoulder and is in stable condition. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest and is also stable.
A 14-year-old boy shot once in the right hand is now stable.
A 27-year-old man was shot once in the right hip and once in the right foot and is now also stable.
Two 20-year-old men were shot, but their condition is unknown, police said.
An arrest has not yet been made, and a weapon hasn't been recovered, police said.
4 comments
jsrant
Another sh*thole area. Wilkes barre is getting to be just like it.
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Killadelphia is on a roll ! Somehow I don’t think they were all at work ?
JIMBRONY
As a NRA member, I’m curious if the shooter was a NRA member. Or if the firearm used was lawfully acquired or lawfully owned.
After all, the mayor of Philadelphia recently said NRA members were domestic terrorists.
Guess he didn’t learn from San Francisco…
JIMBRONY
My bad, it was Representative Cruz that said that. The mayor just said it was the NRA’s fault that bad guys had guns and committed crimes with them.