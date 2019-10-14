Six People Hospitalized After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Posted 5:07 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06AM, October 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Six people, ranging from 14 to 27 years old, are being treated in a Philadelphia hospital after being shot, police said.

A 911 call came in Sunday evening reporting "gunshots and several victims," Philadelphia police said.

"At 8th Street and Clearfield Street on the highway at approximately 5:24 p.m., E-911 received a call for gunshots, and several victims shot on the highway," Philadelphia police said in an emailed statement, adding that there are "currently 6 victims at Temple University Hospital."

Four of the victims are in stable condition, Philadelphia police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot once in the left shoulder and is in stable condition. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest and is also stable.

A 14-year-old boy shot once in the right hand is now stable.

A 27-year-old man was shot once in the right hip and once in the right foot and is now also stable.

Two 20-year-old men were shot, but their condition is unknown, police said.

An arrest has not yet been made, and a weapon hasn't been recovered, police said.

