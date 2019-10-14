Possible Measles Exposure in Allentown Area

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- State health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure in the Allentown area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the potential exposures happened between October 7 and October 12.

Exposure locations include Lehigh Valley Hospital's emergency department. Officials will notify anyone in the locations at the time.

Measles cases have already been reported in south-central Pennsylvania.

Across the country, more than 1,200 cases have been reported in 31 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that is the highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. since 1992.

2 comments

