Possible Measles Exposure in Allentown Area

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- State health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure in the Allentown area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the potential exposures happened between October 7 and October 12.
Exposure locations include Lehigh Valley Hospital's emergency department. Officials will notify anyone in the locations at the time.
Measles cases have already been reported in south-central Pennsylvania.
Across the country, more than 1,200 cases have been reported in 31 states.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that is the highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. since 1992.
40.566755 -75.524163
2 comments
lamestream r
Measles were eradicated from the United States until we allowed an out pouring of illegal immigration into our Country! The mass illegal entry of people into our Country, many whom are not vaccinated, has brought measles back into the limelight with other illnesses! Just stating facts!
lickerblisters
Exactly. This is just the beginning