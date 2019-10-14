Possible Measles Exposure in Allentown Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- State health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure in the Allentown area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the potential exposures happened between October 7 and October 12.

DOH is alerting public of possible exposure of measles in Allentown area. Potential exposures occurred on October 7-12. If you think you may have been exposed + have symptoms:

🏥 contact your health care provider

📱 call 1-877-PA-HEALTH pic.twitter.com/4HajwPkJJL — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 15, 2019

Exposure locations include Lehigh Valley Hospital's emergency department. Officials will notify anyone in the locations at the time.

Measles cases have already been reported in south-central Pennsylvania.

Across the country, more than 1,200 cases have been reported in 31 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that is the highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. since 1992.