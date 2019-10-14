× UPDATE: Interstate 84 Back Open After Crash

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Interstate 84 Monday afternoon, backing up traffic for miles in both directions.

State police say two vehicles crashed in a construction zone around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between Exit 20 (Lake Wallenpaupack/Greentown) and Exit 26: (Tafton/Promised Land State Park).

One of the vehicles involved was a passenger van that had several people inside.

There is no word on any injuries.

The crash closed both lanes of I-84 east for about a six-mile stretch. Traffic backed up in both directions for miles. The highway was back open just after 7 p.m.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.