UPDATE: Interstate 84 Back Open After Crash

Posted 7:14 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27PM, October 14, 2019

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Interstate 84 Monday afternoon, backing up traffic for miles in both directions.

State police say two vehicles crashed in a construction zone around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between Exit 20 (Lake Wallenpaupack/Greentown) and Exit 26: (Tafton/Promised Land State Park).

One of the vehicles involved was a passenger van that had several people inside.

There is no word on any injuries.

The crash closed both lanes of I-84 east for about a six-mile stretch. Traffic backed up in both directions for miles. The highway was back open just after 7 p.m.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.