New Coffee Shop Highlights Honesdale’s Beauty

HONESDALE, Pa. -- When you order a cup of coffee at Black & Brass on Grandview Avenue in Honesdale, a side of natural beauty comes at no cost.

Until the shop opened on Monday, the view was only seen by drivers passing by on Route 6.

"It's the gateway to Honesdale," said owner Travis Rivera. "It's just been kind of hidden for decades, literally decades, and now we want to shine a light on it and really highlight the waterfall and the beauty that Honesdale has to offer."

This is the coffee company's second home. Their first location on Main Street in Honesdale opened up three years ago and business has been booming.

"We'll be roasting twice the amount of beans in the same time period," Rivera said.

This building has been vacant for years. It's previously been a cigarette shop and an ice cream parlor. In just about a month, Travis Rivera and his team completely gutted the place.

People who live in Honesdale are thrilled that this beautiful spot in town is finally being put to good use.

"If you look out back, there are the most amazing waterfalls, and I can't believe that nobody thought of this before," Jennifer Moss said.

"Every time we drove past this place, we thought, 'What a perfect sight for a place that I want to go and visit,' you know a restaurant or something like that, and now, you've done it," Robin Chapman said.

"For years I've gone past here and I'm thinking this building is just going to waste. It should be put to use with the waterfall right behind it," David Wolf said.

Black & Brass is showing no signs of slowing down. Rivera tells Newswatch 16 there are plans in the works for a third location.