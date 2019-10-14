The HS Golfer Regionals were held at Golden Oaks, in Fleetwood. Logan Paczewski of Dallas fired a 68 to finish tied for 2nd in Boys 'AAA'. Thomas Lynch of Scranton Prep shot a one over par 73 to win the Boys 'AA' Title. While Chloe Sipe of Elk Lake won the girls 'AA' Regional Crown with a 79. Six local golfers advanced to States next week.
HS Golf Regionals
-
Logan’s Low Run: Paczewski Qualifies for Regionals
-
District II Golf Championships
-
12 Year Old to Play at Augusta National During Masters
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
Wilkes-Barre Area vs Dallas girls soccer
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2019
-
Pabst Providing Plenty Of Wins His Sophomore Golf Season
-
Dave Fleetwood Memorial Walk Returns for Sixth Year
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
North Pocono vs Abington Heights boys soccer
-
-
Wilkes-Barre Area @ Crestwood boys soccer
-
Matt McGloin Charity Golf Tournament
-
Parents Outraged After Students ‘Shamed’ Over Dress Code Violations at Illinois High School