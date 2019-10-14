HS Golf Regionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The HS Golfer Regionals were held at Golden Oaks, in Fleetwood. Logan Paczewski of Dallas fired a 68 to finish tied for 2nd in Boys 'AAA'. Thomas Lynch of Scranton Prep shot a one over par 73 to win the Boys 'AA' Title. While Chloe Sipe of Elk Lake won the girls 'AA' Regional Crown with a 79. Six local golfers advanced to States next week.