HS Golf Regionals

Posted 7:34 pm, October 14, 2019, by

The HS Golfer Regionals were held at Golden Oaks, in Fleetwood.  Logan Paczewski of Dallas fired a 68 to finish tied for 2nd in Boys 'AAA'.   Thomas Lynch of Scranton Prep shot a one over par 73 to win the Boys 'AA' Title.  While Chloe Sipe of Elk Lake won the girls 'AA' Regional Crown with a 79.  Six local golfers advanced to States next week.

