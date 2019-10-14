Chase Down Podcast: Reviewing ‘Joker’ With Eric Brown & A Surprise Guest | Plus, Gym Code Violations

The ‘Joker’ is smashing box office records, but the movie has also caused an uproar among critics. Chase brings on his boy, movie enthusiast, Eric Brown to review the film, address its criticisms, break down Joaquin Phoenix’s performance & more.

Then, they cold call Chase’s sister, Brooke, who is a psychotherapist . She shares her mental health perspective on the movie. Lastly, Chase and Eric reveal some gym code violations they’ve witnessed that really grind their gears.

You can find every episode of The Chase Down Podcast at: http://www.wnep.com/TheChaseDown or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.