Chase Down Podcast: Reviewing ‘Joker’ With Eric Brown & A Surprise Guest | Plus, Gym Code Violations

Posted 10:20 am, October 14, 2019, by

The ‘Joker’ is smashing box office records, but the movie has also caused an uproar among critics. Chase brings on his boy, movie enthusiast, Eric Brown to review the film, address its criticisms, break down Joaquin Phoenix’s performance & more.

Then, they cold call Chase’s sister, Brooke, who is a psychotherapist . She shares her mental health perspective on the movie. Lastly, Chase and Eric reveal some gym code violations they’ve witnessed that really grind their gears.

You can find every episode of The Chase Down Podcast at: http://www.wnep.com/TheChaseDown or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.