Campgrounds Busy for Columbus Day Weekend

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Campfires were still going strong at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township. Hundreds of campers filled the place for Columbus Day Weekend.

“The weather was really great,” Larry Megotz said. “It’s on the chilly side but it’s not unusual because we usually come up on Columbus Day Weekend because they are out of school. It got cold at night, but we had the fire going, we have the fires going. It’s part of camping, roughing it. We are camping, not glamping.”

A family from Pocono Pines came to the campground for a “staycation.” The girls made the most of their time outdoors.

“You don’t go on your phones as much and I get to play volleyball with my sister,” Mya Olizarowicz said.

What campers like most about this place is that they don’t have to be confined to their campsite the whole time. There is plenty to do around the park.

“We have the family out here and the dog. We’ve been hiking and fishing and having a great time,” Steven Olizarowicz said.

For many people at the par,k this is their last long camping weekend of the year.

“We will most likely go home and put the camper away for the rest of the winter and then next year, Labor Day Weekend, we will probably start camping again,” Mike Rooney said.

But for some other people, camping season doesn’t end here.

“I know that Ricketts Glen State Park and Promised Land State park have winter camping and I might be doing that with my oldest grandson up at Ricketts Glen,” Megotz said.

Camping season at Tobyhanna State Park wraps up next weekend.