WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Two men were hurt in an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened in a home on South Franklin Street near Brook Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the two men, ages 23 and 50, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Police believe the two victims knew whoever shot them and say the shooting does not appear to be random.