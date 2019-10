Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- Family and friends came out for a pasta dinner in Lackawanna County in support of a woman undergoing cancer treatments.

Rossi's in Archbald hosted the fundraiser for Peggy Farina on Sunday. Farina is battling primary central nervous system lymphoma. She is currently undergoing treatment at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards treatment costs and travel expenses.