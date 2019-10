× Family Picnic Benefits Fire Department

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was the perfect day for a picnic in Luzerne County on Sunday.

Food, a magician, a bounce house, and a costume parade were just some of the festivities at an event that benefits the Hanover Township Fire Department.

The family-friendly picnic raised money to help pay for gear and equipment, including two new river rescue boats recently purchased by the fire company.