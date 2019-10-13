Pol Domenech won the men's championship at the annual Steamtown Marathon in 2:24:44, which South Abington Township native Heidi Peoples won her 6th women's title, finishing in 2:55:10.
Domenech, Peoples Win Steamtown Marathon
-
‘Perfect Day’ for 24th Annual Steamtown Marathon
-
Last-Minute Preps for Steamtown Marathon
-
Last-minute Preps for Steamtown Marathon
-
90-year-old Woman Continues Her Tradition of Supporting Marathon Runners
-
Ryan’s Run 5K and All Abilities Walk in Scranton
-
-
Some Give Mixed Reviews to ‘Electric City Classic’ Cycle Racing
-
Grandmother from Luzerne Climbs Mount Fuji
-
Train Ride Especially for Families Affected by Autism
-
Railfest Underway in Downtown Scranton
-
Super 16 Team #2: North Schuylkill
-
-
Iconic Locomotive Getting Restored in Scranton
-
Benton @ Millville boys soccer
-
Penman The New Record Holder For The Lady Millionaire’s Soccer Team