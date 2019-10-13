Car Show Held in Memory of Man Who Died from Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An event meant to raise money for a cancer patient from Susquehanna County instead turned into a celebration of his life.

Family and friends of John Jones gathered near Montrose on Sunday for a car show in his memory. Jones died of stage 4 lung cancer just two weeks ago.

His family says Jones didn't want a funeral. This is the memorial he would have wanted.

"He would have loved this," said Kristin Rose of Montrose. "This is his car behind us. We have his truck here. It would have meant the world for him to be here and be a part of this. Unfortunately, he's not, but I know that he is looking down on us right now and he's probably thrilled to see the turnout so far."

Organizers of the benefit decided that the proceeds of the event will go to Jones' daughter.