Taking in the Fall Colors at Elk Mountain Ski Resort

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fall festival in Susquehanna County came with quite the view.

The ski lift at Elk Mountain Ski Resort near Union Dale took people high above the fall foliage of the Endless Mountains.

On the ground, vendors sold food and fall decorations.

People we talked to came from all over to check out the festival.

"It's my first time here, and we figured it would be a fun time for me to come to ride the ski lift and it was amazing. It was so pretty! And there were all of the colors," said Mia Laguzzi of Carbondale.

The Fall Festival continues on Sunday at Elk Mountain in Susquehanna County.