Ryan’s Run 5K and All Abilities Walk in Scranton

Posted 6:28 pm, October 12, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Before the Steamtown marathoners hit the pavement on Sunday, the Electric City hosted a 5K to benefit kids and adults with disabilities helped by Allied Services.

WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K and All Abilities Walk is an event many patients at Allied work hard for all year to achieve new goals in their therapy.

The walk took place on the track at the stadium at Scranton High School. Before that was the sixth annual 5K. A total of 359 people turned out. That's 104 more people than last year.

"It's great. Seeing people with the same disability I have, other people, it's really an inspiring feeling," said Max Malec of Roaring Brook Township.

"The hope that's on the faces of these people--the children and the families--the joy that you see when they run and cross the finish line, it's amazing. As a teacher, it just invigorates you," said MaryAnn Stefko of Scranton.

This is the biggest community event for Ryan's Run.

Ryan's Run 10 wraps up early next month when Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey and our charity team runs the TCS New York City Marathon.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.